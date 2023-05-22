Pyla is a humanitarian issue, requiring mutually acceptable ways, Russia says

Deputy Spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev has said that Russia has repeatedly affirmed its principled approach as regards the solution of the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions including resolutions 541 and 550. The Russian official, who was invited by CNA to comment on the arrangement reached recently regarding Pyla, said that Moscow sees it as a humanitarian issue that requires "mutually acceptable" ways out. Noting that Russia discusses with Turkey about many international and regional issues, including the settlement of the Cyprus issue, he said that for the solution of the Cyprus problem "is necessary to thoroughly consider the interests and concerns of both communities, primarily in terms of the humanitarian dimension". Moscow sees the "construction of the road in the buffer zone of the island" as such a humanitarian issue, which requires "mutually acceptable" solutions, he said. That is why "Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, participates in the formation of the position of the Security Council regarding this situation". The final text, once it gets final approval, includes our views, he said. Finally, Zaitsev said that regarding the goals and objectives of the consular services, "which we started in the north of Cyprus, we are talking about the protection of the rights of the Russian diaspora, the population of which reaches several tens of thousands". In August 2023, the Turkish Cypriot side unilaterally announced its intention to build a road through the buffer zone between the villages of Pyla and occupied Arsos. Turkish Cypriots and settlers entered the buffer zone and attacked personnel and vehicles of UNFICYP, injuring a small number of peacekeepers. The international community, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, condemned the attack. Later on, discussions began aiming at resolving the issue. An understanding was reached on arrangements that will resolve the ongoing situation on the Pyla/Pile plateau, according to a statement by Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus (DSASG), Colin Stewart on October 9, 2023. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Source: Cyprus News Agency