Pundit on importance of ties between Baku & Minsk in exclusive interview with Azernews

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

*Azernews’ exclusive interview with Professor AlexanderTikhansky of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences on what holdsthe scheduled May 18 working visit of Belarus Prime Minister RomanGolovchenko to Azerbaijan.* __– What are to expect from the visit of Belarus PrimeMinister Roman Golovchenko to Azerbaijan? What are topics to betouched upon during the visit?__ Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay a workingvisit to Azerbaijan on May 18. The focus of the visit is concreteand practical in general. If the Azerbaijani side is not interestedin some areas, maybe, they have more fav…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
13 mins ago
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
13 mins ago
Pundit on importance of ties between Baku & Minsk in exclusive interview with Azernews
1 hour ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
1 hour ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
1 hour ago
U.N. chief expected to disclose talks on Ukraine grain exports – U.N. officials
2 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.