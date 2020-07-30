Pullman Hotels & Resorts Launches Global Brand Campaign in Partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

Digital brand campaign embraces immersive experiences and inspires guests to discover #TheArtOfPullman

PARIS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pullman Hotels & Resorts has unveiled The Art Of Pullman brand campaign in collaboration with one of the world’s most popular football brands, Paris Saint-Germain, an official partner of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program ALL- Accor Live Limitless. The global campaign is inspired by the brand passion for art and design and interprets different hotel experiences in a modern, aspirational and artistic way. The campaign celebrates the power of art through the Paris Saint-Germain players, showcasing the star athletes in a series of digital episodes.

The campaign, which will debut on Pullman’s social media platforms, YouTube channel and on the Pullman website throughout August, will feature several top Paris Saint-Germain players, including Neymar JR, Kylian Mbappé, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Christiane Endler, as they set out to inspire and encourage viewers to push their boundaries and think outside the box.

“At Pullman, we strive to blur the boundaries between art and life, so naturally we are excited to be launching such a compelling project with Paris Saint-Germain, which represents a shared ethos: being masters of your art,” said Lilian Roten, Global Vice President, Brand Management, Pullman Hotels & Resorts. “In these challenging times, we want to inspire everyone to take a moment to enjoy the artistry at work in the individual approaches of the Paris Saint-Germain players and encourage Pullman guests to think more about what they would like to achieve, what they find fulfilling, and how they deem and value success.”

“We are very proud of this activation with Pullman Hotels & Resorts,” commented Marc Armstrong, Paris Saint-Germain’s Chief Partnerships Officer. “It is the first major campaign we have worked on with one of the Accor Group’s individual brands after a strong first season of our Principal Partnership, where the focus has been on the new ALL – Accor Live Limitless program. There is a great synergy between the Pullman brand and the club, as this #ArtofPullman campaign demonstrates, and we are very much looking forward to working with them on this and other exciting campaigns.”

In addition to Paris Saint-Germain’s involvement, Pullman is pleased to announce that photographer Brooklyn Beckham, an artist in his own right, has lent his creative touch to the new campaign, in behind-the-scenes images. Beckham featured the Paris Saint-Germain players he filmed in an exclusive campaign video series.

“Art plays an important role in my life and ever since I picked up a camera for the first time, I found it easy for me to express myself and love how it enabled me to capture my perspective,” said Brooklyn Beckham. “It was fun to participate in Pullman’s new brand campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. I hope it will allow audiences to see the players through a different lens.”

Art isn’t just for walls, it’s for living. Placing a strong resonance on mastering one’s craft, Pullman’s relationship with contemporary art has developed alongside the brand’s core mission of nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit. New entrepreneurs are invited by Pullman to unlock their potential, as they create the ideal environment to ignite creativity. As a brand driven to provide a unique work and play dynamic for its guests, Pullman aims to inspire and encourage travelers to achieve their goals, be it in their arena of choice or on canvas.

“Pullman understands that its hyper-connected guests are instinctively inquisitive, that they are driven to be creative and want to feel empowered to push the boundaries in their everyday lives,” said Steven Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Accor. “The new ‘The Art Of’ campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, which was conceived and produced by our Chief Creative Officer Jean-Guilhem Lamberti and his talented team, brings to life Pullman’s modern perspective and adventurous spirit in providing an all-encompassing hotel experience that appeals to open-minded, forward thinking travelers.”

The Pullman brand purpose is to stimulate the body and mind of its guests to ensure they perform at their very best. From performance fueling menus, energizing fitness offerings, dynamic food and beverage experiences, vibrant and happening nightlife, and live art performances, visitors can feel at their very best whether traveling for business or leisure. This new global brand campaign sparks curiosity and stimulates the mind in a way which will inspire guests to push their boundaries further whether staying at home or when they travel and stay with Pullman.

About Pullman

Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today Pullman features more than 130 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world. Pullman is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

About ALL – Accor Live Limitless

ALL – Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion. ALL harnesses and enhances the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor’s ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all its guests and 64 million loyalty members. ALL became Paris Saint-Germain’s principal partner and jersey sponsor at the start of the 2019/20 season.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSI’s purchase of the club in 2011, it has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is connected with Paris, which is at the heart of the organization, under the philosophy of one unique city, one unique club. The club has since then won 18 trophies in only seven years, 43 in its history, becoming the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar and Mbappé, both ranked amongst the top 4 players in the world. The international popularity of the club never stops growing. It is now one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 90 million social media followers in just seven years. It has opened international offices in Doha, New York and Singapore. The pioneering sports club which now includes men’s football, women’s football, handball and judo added esports in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the club who has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop large and efficient programs. Among numerous projects, the Red & Blue School project allows the Paris Saint-Germain to serve underprivileged youths.

