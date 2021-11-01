PSI Talent Management Acquires Propel International

Propel grows PSI’s presence internationally and brings key leadership, increased capability, and expertise to clients

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, PSI Talent Management announces the acquisition of Propel International, an award-winning global talent assessment and development consultancy. The addition of the Propel team brings deep expertise in the talent assessment and development space and extends PSI’s presence internationally.

Established in the UAE in 2010, Propel International is comprised of talent management experts, data scientists, and occupational psychologists. Harmonious with PSI’s goals to help organizations and individuals unlock their potential, Propel’s focus is to provide world class talent assessment and development services, enabling businesses and their people to perform in the present and build for the future.

PSI has seen significant growth in its Middle East business in the past three years. The acquisition of Propel doubles PSI’s existing teams in the Middle East, secures its presence in New Zealand, and provides increased capability and expertise for existing and new clients of both PSI and Propel.

“In today’s world, when there is an increased need from organizations to recruit, attract, retain, and develop their workforces, PSI is well positioned to provide solutions that bring results,” said Peter Celeste, President of Global Talent Management. “To have Propel join us strengthens that proposition internationally and specifically for the Middle East market.”

“Propel was founded with a clear purpose and vision to become the highest quality talent assessment and development consultancy in the world. We are excited to continue this journey with PSI,” said Amir Morshed, Co-Founder and MD at Propel. “This move creates one of the region’s largest teams of business psychologists and tech developers while continuing to provide a vast selection of psychometric tools through cutting-edge talent portals.”

About PSI Talent Management

We are talent experts. We are psychologists, data scientists and HR consultants who screen, select, develop, and engage talent worldwide. With psychology at our heart and technology at our fingertips, we enable you to make data-driven people decisions.

About Propel

Propel International is an award-winning global talent assessment and development consultancy. It was founded in 2010 by Business Psychologists Martin Adams and Amir Morshed with the goal to be globally known for its partnership with clients, its expertise in the science of selection, its passion for the development of potential, and its pioneering technology enhanced talent management solutions.