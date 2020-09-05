Monday, September 7, 2020

PSG sign Spanish goalie Rico after 1-year loan spell

French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) permanently signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on Saturday.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to extend Sergio Rico's contract with the club after reaching agreement on a permanent transfer with Sevilla," PSG said in a statement.

Last year PSG loaned Rico, 27, from Spain's Sevilla for the 2019-20 season.

PSG added that Rico sealed a multi-year deal, which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2024.

Last season he had 10 appearances for the Paris club.

Rico helped PSG win the 2020 French league title.

Separately he was a three-time UEFA Europa League winner with Sevilla (2014, 2015 and 2016).

