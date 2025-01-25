Protest in Dhaka Over Alleged Rape, Murder of Bangladeshi Woman in India

Dhaka: A student movement on Saturday held a protest in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, following the alleged rape and murder of a Bangladeshi woman in India, according to local media. The rally was organized by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the Raju Memorial Monument at the University of Dhaka.

According to Anadolu Agency, the protest came a day after the body of a 28-year-old woman was found near a lake in Karnataka, a state in southwestern India. She was working as a housemaid in an apartment and was on her way home when the crime occurred, Hindustan Times reported, citing preliminary findings by Indian police.

Police said the victim, who was murdered after being raped, had been living in India for six years with her husband and three children. Investigators believe the perpetrator may have been someone she knew.

“We strongly protest the heinous way Nazma was killed. Justice must be ensured without bowing to external pressures. The state must take decisive action. We urge political parties to address this issue boldly. No woman should face such brutality-whether in Bangladesh or elsewhere,” Jago News 24 quoted Ifti, a protester, as saying.