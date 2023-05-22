Prokopiou takes part in Justice Ministers discussions on EU internal security

Justice Minister Anna Koukkides - Prokopiou will discuss the internal security of the European Union given the situation in Israel and the Middle East, during the Justice and Home Affairs Council which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Luxembourg. The Ministers will discuss the latest developments during a working lunch, focusing on issues related to the internal security of the European Union, with an emphasis on improving information exchange between police and internal security services, as well as on hate crimes, a Justice Ministry press release has said. The meeting will also be attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who will focus on migration issues. As part of the planned agenda, the Justice Ministers will also discuss issues related to the Schengen area and the fight against cross-border crime. The Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU will present a progress report on the Regulation on preventing and combating sexual abuse of children and the issue of preventing the radicalisation of minors online, the press release adds. On Thursday, the Ministers will discuss issues related to justice, in particular the directive on the harmonisation of certain aspects of insolvency law. Ministers will also adopt Council Conclusions on digital empowerment and fundamental rights.

Source: Cyprus News Agency