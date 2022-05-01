Production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli hits 39m barrels

By Ayya Lmahamad The total production at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields amounted to 39 million barrels during the first quarter of 2022, BP Azerbaijan has said. In January-March, the total production on the block of fields amounted to 434,000 barrels per day. Of this, the Chirag field accounted for 25,000 b/d, Central Azeri for 106,000 b/d, West Azeri for 112,000 b/d, East Azeri for 70,000 b/d, Deepwater Gunashli for 79,000 b/d and West Chirag for 42,000 b/d. At the end of the quarter, 137 wells were producing oil, while 37 wells were used for water and eight for gas …

