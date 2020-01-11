Saturday, January 11, 2020

Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, to Turkey

H.E. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic Ghana will pay an official visit to Turkey on 11-14 January 2020.

During this first Foreign Ministerial visit from Ghana to our country, steps to be taken in order to improve our cooperation in various fields will be discussed and views on regional issues will be exchanged.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Turkey

