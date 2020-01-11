Saturday, January 11, 2020

Press Release Regarding The Terrorist Attack In Niger

We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many soldiers lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack on the Chinagodrar Army Outpost at Nigerien-Mali border on 9 January 2020.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Niger as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

