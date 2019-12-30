Press Release Regarding the Terror Attack in Mogadishu

We strongly condemn and curse the terror attack perpetrated with a bomb-laden vehicle in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia today, claiming lives of many people including two Turkish citizens.

We convey our condolences to the families of our citizens who lost their lives in the attack and the brotherly people and the Government of Somalia; wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured. A Turkish military cargo airplane has been dispatched to Mogadishu to bring the injured Somalia citizens to Turkey for treatment.

Turkey, which emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism on every platform and having lost two citizens in this attack, will keep on providing support with determination to Somalia to establish peace, security and an environment for development and continue to be on the side of the brotherly people and Government of Somalia.

Source: Turkish Embassy in Bangkok