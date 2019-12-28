Press Release Regarding the Passenger Aircraft Accident in the Kazakshstan
We are deeply saddened to hear that this morning a passenger plane from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after take-off causing tragic loss of life and injuries both on board and at the crash site.
We share the sorrow of friendly and brotherly people of Kazakhstan and express our profound sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured.
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Turkey