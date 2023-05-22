President Christodoulides-King Abdullah II discuss Middle East, Cypriot humanitarian aid initiative

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed the situation and recent developments in the Middle East during a telephone conversation on Sunday Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis wrote on platform X that President Christodoulides and King Abdullah II also discussed in detail the initiative of the Republic of Cyprus to establish a maritime corridor for the provision of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza. The two leaders also referred to the excellent relations between the two countries, which can contribute to efforts to de-escalate the crisis and restore stability in the region. In the same context, relations between the European Union and Jordan were also discussed and how their further strengthening can contribute to de-escalation and restoring stability.

Source: Cyprus News Agency