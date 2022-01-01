Pfizer, BioNTech to Jointly Develop Shingles Vaccine

Published by

By Dan Weil The collaboration will be based on mRNA technology and builds on Pfizer and BioNTech’s successful effort to produce a Covid vaccine. Pfizer (PFE) – Get Pfizer Inc. Report and BioNTech (BNTX) – Get BioNTech SE Report on Monday said they would jointly develop what they said could be the first mRNA-based vaccine to prevent shingles. “The collaboration builds on the companies’ success in developing the first approved and most widely used mRNA vaccine to help prevent Covid-19,” the pharmaceutical titans said. Messenger ribonucleic acid is a type of RNA that is necessary for protein prod…

