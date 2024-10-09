Passenger traffic in Cyprus airports at all-time high in September

September ended on a positive note regarding passenger traffic at Larnaka and Pafos Airports, Hermes Airports says in a press release, noting that an all-time record for the month has been set.

Last month, it says, 1.4 million passengers travelled to and from Larnaka and Pafos airports, further contributing to the upward trend observed this year.

Compared to September 2023, passenger traffic increased by 7%, and this September’s performance set an all-time record for the month.

For September, the top markets for Larnaka Airport were the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Poland, and Germany, while for Pafos Airport, the top markets were the United Kingdom, Greece, Poland, Israel, and France.

The trend in passenger traffic has shown an upward trajectory over the past nine months. From January to September, a total of 9.5 million passengers travelled through both airports, representing a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

It says that in October, the flight schedule continues to hover at aroun

d 1,000 flights per week, and the data available for the winter season are very encouraging. Specifically, from November to March, an additional 300,000 seats have been added compared to the same period last year, which had already seen an increase.

Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication of Hermes Airports, Maria Kouroupi said that ‘it is crucial to maintain the positive prospects for a steady growth and to invest in the development of year-round connectivity, which will bring multiple benefits to our country.’

