Passenger traffic at Azerbaijan's international airports has increased by almost 200 pct

Azer News

In February 2022, Azerbaijan’s international airports served a total of 255,000 passengers. This is 2.8 times more than in the same period last year. In general, since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic at all airports amounted to 546,000 people, of which 80% was accounted for the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The base air carriers of the Baku air harbor – AZAL and Buta Airways – transported 167,000 and 52,000 people, which is 38% and 12% of the share of passenger traffic, respectively. In February 2022, 24 foreign airlines operated flights to the Baku airport. Airlines operat…

