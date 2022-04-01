Participants of clinical trials to get Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine as booster dose in Azerbaijan – ministry

By Trend People who participate in the Phase III clinical trial of Turkey’s Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan will be able to get it as a booster dose, Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports. He stated that the Phase III clinical trial of the Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine is currently underway in Azerbaijan. “In accordance with the agreement, clinical trials are carried out in the Baku Health Center. The results of the vaccine testing will be provided to Turkey, and only then an official statement will be made to the public,” Musayev said. The minister adde…

