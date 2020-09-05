Pandemic claims more lives in Libya, Palestine, Tunisia

Health authorities in Libya, Palestine and Tunisia confirmed additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.

In a statement, Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 10 people had died from COVID-19, while 649 people tested positive over the past 24 hours.

The country’s tally now soared to 17,094 confirmed cases, including 272 deaths, and 2,025 recoveries.

In Palestine, the Health Ministry registered five fatalities, 433 infections and 224 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said the total count in the Palestinian territories rose to 33,250 cases, including 198 deaths, and 22,586 recoveries.

Tunisia also recorded three deaths and 148 new cases in the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

The North African country’s figure now stood at 4,542 infections, including 87 fatalities, and 1,699 recoveries.

Since originating in China in December, the virus has claimed nearly 875,510 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and India are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 26.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 17.7 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

Source: Anadolu Agency