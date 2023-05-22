Palestinian telecom firm announces complete blackout of services in Gaza

The Palestinian Telecommunication Group on Thursday announced a complete blackout of communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip due to the depletion of fuel. 'We regret to announce that all telecom services in Gaza Strip have gone out of service as all energy sources sustaining the network have been depleted, and fuel was not allowed in,' the group said in a statement. In a separate statement, Ooredoo Palestine, another telecom company operating in the Gaza Strip, said: "We regret to announce to our customers and our community the suspension of our services in the south and some northern areas of the Gaza Strip due to the depletion of fuel.' Earlier this month, Palestinian Communications and Information Technology Minister Yitzhak Sidr appealed to Egypt to activate roaming services and operate telecommunication stations near the Gaza border. Source: EN - Anadolu Agency