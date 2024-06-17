Pakistani Army Chief’s Second US Visit in Two Months Highlights Strengthening Ties

Washington: Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, is on his second visit to the United States in less than two months, marking a significant diplomatic development and enhancement of bilateral relations. This visit underscores the evolving dynamics between the two nations, particularly in military cooperation.

According to Anadolu Agency, Gen. Munir met with the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, to discuss “matters of mutual professional interest.” A statement by the Pakistani army’s media wing confirmed the meeting but did not disclose the date of Munir’s arrival. During the meeting, Munir extended an invitation to Gen. Caine to visit Pakistan, signaling a gesture of goodwill and continued engagement.

In Tampa, Florida, Gen. Munir participated in the retirement ceremony of the outgoing commander of the US Central Command, Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, and attended the change of command ceremony for the incoming commander, Adm. Brad Cooper. Munir praised Gen. Kurilla’s leadership and co

ntributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and expressed his best wishes to Adm. Cooper, highlighting expectations of continued collaboration on shared security challenges.

On the sidelines of these events, Gen. Munir engaged with chiefs of defense from various “friendly nations,” indicating Pakistan’s intent to maintain and expand its international military relationships. Throughout his visit, Munir participated in high-level interactions with senior political and military leaders and met with members of the Pakistani diaspora, reinforcing ties with the Pakistani community in the US.

In recent months, Washington and Islamabad have fortified their relations, partly due to US President Donald Trump’s involvement in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India following a brief armed conflict in May. President Trump further demonstrated diplomatic engagement by hosting a lunch for Gen. Munir at the White House in June. However, the relationship remains complex, as evidenced by Trump’s imp

osition of tariffs on goods from both Pakistan and India, with a 19% duty on Pakistani goods and a 50% duty on Indian products.