Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 24,2021 / Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “PGTK”, (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the appointment of Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Development, Latin America, effective February 1st, 2021.

Over the last 20 years, Jose Lobo has been developing green energy projects throughout Latin America with a specific focus on wind turbines, concentrated solar power (CSP), hydro and photovoltaic (PV) power generation facilities.

As the founder and Managing Director of Tambo3 Consultants, Jose was previously the Vice President of Development, Latin America for SolarReserve, Jose has been responsible for the development of over one gigawatt of CSP projects in the region, for both public and private sector clients.

Scott Poulter, PGTK’s Chairman and Chief Executive, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jose to Pacific Green. Jose has a two-decade track record of delivering large-scale energy projects in Latin America. The region is a key part of Pacific Green’s strategy and Jose’s deep understanding of the region’s renewable energy infrastructure will be instrumental in achieving Pacific Green’s growth in the region.”

Jose Lobo commented: “I am thrilled to join Pacific Green and look forward to developing the Company’s business in Latin America. With Pacific Green’s portfolio of renewable technologies and well-established industrial supply chain for large scale projects, coupled with my experience and understanding of the Latin America market, I believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the region’s rapidly expanding renewable energy market.”

In addition to various Director level roles for E.CL (now Engie), Endesa Chile and Mirosolar, Jose holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa Maria, a diploma in Business Administration from the Universidad de Chile and a diploma in Projects Evaluation from the Universidad Católica de Chile.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is focused on addressing the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

For more information, visit PGTK’s website:

www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the ongoing effects of the pandemic on delays and orders regarding Pacific Green’s technologies, potential business developments around the world and future interest in our green technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

