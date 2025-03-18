Over 880,000 Syrians Voluntarily Return Home Since 2017: Turkish Vice President

Ankara: Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced Monday that 145,639 Syrians voluntarily returned home between December 9, 2024, and March 16, 2025, bringing the total number of returns since 2017 to 885,642. In a post on X, Yilmaz highlighted the dynamic nature of migration data, stating that the total number of returns as of March 6 was 873,000.

According to Anadolu Agency, data from the Directorate General of Migration Management indicates that the returns were voluntary, safe, honorable, and regular. The initial returns occurred to safe zones established through cross-border operations. These returns increased following the overthrow of the dictator regime. Improvement in security conditions, basic services, and the economic environment in Syria, which is undergoing reconstruction, is expected to accelerate the return process.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of returning to normal life in Syria for refugees both in Turkey and neighboring countries. He noted that while developments are occurring, ensuring and establishing security and stability remains crucial for facilitating refugee returns.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.