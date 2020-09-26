Over 2,100 people in virus quarantine across Turkey

Over 2,100 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are currently quarantined at dormitories and hostels across Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

“As of Sept. 26, a total of 2,157 people are in isolation in dormitories and hostels that have a capacity of 92,790,” read a ministry statement.

Some 689 of these individuals have been placed in quarantine for violating self-isolation requirements, while 1,359 of them are temporary residents, such as seasonal agricultural workers and site workers, it added.

According to the ministry, 3,524 people have been placed in quarantine – either voluntarily or for violating rules – since Sept. 11, when Turkey imposed new measures against COVID-19.

These included mandatory quarantine at government-run facilities for people who violate self-isolation rules.

In a notification sent to all 81 of Turkey’s provinces, the Interior Ministry had announced that confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who violate isolation conditions or who are not able to properly self-isolate will be placed in dormitories and hostels designated by local governors.

The measures are part of Turkey’s efforts to curb infections, which reached 311,445 on Friday, including 273,282 recoveries and 7,858 deaths.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 990,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, Brazil, Russia, and Peru are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 32.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 22.51 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

Source: Anadolu Agency