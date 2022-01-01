Over 139 mln coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey has administered more than 139 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Yenisafak newspaper. More than 57.2 million people have recieved a first jab, while over 51 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said. The country has also given third booster shots to more than 23.3 million people. Separately, the ministry confirmed 63,967 new coronavirus infections, 177 related deaths, and 52,016 recoveries over the past day. As many as 384,263 virus tests were done in the pas…

