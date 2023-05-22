Our region cannot afford further instability, President says at Cairo Summit

Our region cannot afford further instability, it is in dire need of peace, stability and security, President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday addressing the Peace Summit that was convened by the President of Egypt in Cairo. "We have no other option but to create the conditions for the resumption of a meaningful peace process. Our region cannot afford to continue addressing its crises in fire-fighting mode" the President said, according to his account on the platform 'X'. He added that what this crisis, as well as other recent crises have taught us, is that there are no frozen conflicts. "That in the absence of viable, lasting peace, there is always the risk of erupting conflict, with devastating consequences and ripple effects," he noted. Our region, he stressed, cannot afford further instability, it is in dire need of peace, stability and security. President Christodoulides noted that Cyprus is participating in the Summit as a country of the region - the closest EU member state - whose security is directly affected by the developments in the Middle East Cyprus, he added, is also present as a neighboring country with excellent relations with all countries of the region, ready to contribute and assist in any way possible to de-escalate this conflict and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian assistance.

Source: Cyprus News Agency