OSCE fails to solve Karabakh conflict, yet has other options at its disposal – analyst

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The OSCE failed in resolving the Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but hasn’t yet exhausted all of its resources, Sergey Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies, told Trend. Markov stressed that the OSCE acts in various formats: on one hand, these are all OSCE organizations with many structures, on the other hand, the OSCE Minsk Group, which expressed desire to be moderators in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group represented by Russia, the US and France. “It’s clear that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
18 mins ago
How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
18 mins ago
OSCE fails to solve Karabakh conflict, yet has other options at its disposal – analyst
1 hour ago
Over 700 mines, munitions defused in liberated lands in April
2 hours ago
Over 700 mines, munitions defused in liberated lands in April
2 hours ago
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye air navigation dev’t, draft airspace strategy
7 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.