Openbravo and Adyen Team Up and Launch a Joint Ready to go Solution to Help Retailers Succeed in the New COVID-19 Reality

BARCELONA, Spain and AMSTERDAM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Openbravo and Adyen announced today that they have entered into an agreement to make Adyen’s payments platform available to Openbravo customers globally. Today’s extremely challenging market conditions due to COVID-19 have put many retailers in a difficult position, which is the main reason why both companies decided to accompany this announcement with the launch of a joint solution for retailers that can be implemented in a matter of weeks and combines their key respective strengths to allow retailers to adapt to the new COVID-19- reality better and faster.

The Unified Commerce Hub combines the power of the Openbravo and Adyen platforms to provide comprehensive out-of-the-box support for key omnichannel, store and inventory scenarios. Retailers will be enabled to accelerate their omnichannel strategy for BOPIS and to progress in the digitization of their physical stores more rapidly, while reducing large upfront investments and the risk of traditional long implementation cycles dramatically.

Optimized order management across online and offline channels is guaranteed by an integrated order management system (OMS) that seamlessly integrates with other solution components, such as a the Openbravo Retail POS solution for store fulfillment; the Openbravo inventory and warehouse management system, which provides enterprise-wide inventory visibility; a flexible promotions engine; and the powerful Adyen payment platform, a single payments platform to accept ensured payments anywhere, on any device. Integrations with existing legacy systems are also drastically simplified thanks to a complete standard commerce API for more effective end-to-end omnichannel execution.

Stores benefit from a modern POS solution that empowers them to support different assisted and non-assisted sales scenarios (from desktop, mobile or self-service terminals) while leveraging technologies like RFID and Adyen-enabled mobile payments which facilitate the implementation of new contact-less shopping scenarios, a must-have in the new COVID-19 reality to keep attracting store visitors.

As a cloud-based solution, the Unified Commerce Hub is offered in two different options: Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis has also brought to the surface the difficulty for many retailers and brands to respond rapidly and effectively to adverse market situations, and these retailers now need to catch up very quickly since market uncertainty and the possible repetition of lockdowns are expected for the next quarters, with further negative impact on consumer spending and an accelerated shift to e-commerce. Together with our partner Adyen, we have therefore decided to introduce a version of our solution that enables retailers to fast track their omnichannel ambitions thanks to the comprehensive functionality included and strengthened by Adyen’s differential payment platform, which is offered at special commercial conditions in accordance with today’s retailer needs,” said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

“From the first day of our conversations, Openbravo has demonstrated to be the perfect type of partner for us. A very professional team, highly committed and with a clear objective of becoming a leading player in the retail space. With our objective of making payments as simple as possible for retailers, we see the combination of our solution with the powerful Openbravo omnichannel platform as the perfect way for retailers to offer seamless omnichannel experiences. This is particularly well-illustrated with the launch today of our joint efforts to help the many retailers that are suffering nowadays make a big step change improvement for their omnichannel readiness,” said Roelant Prins, CCO of Adyen.

About Openbravo

Openbravo offers the cloud-based omnichannel software platform of choice by retail and restaurant chains seeking to accelerate innovation and omnichannel execution. Its flexible technology allows to achieve greater agility and innovation, with lower IT costs, for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels, through key capabilities such as a mobile POS, CRM & Clienteling, an OMS engine, price and discount management, mobile inventory or connectors with solutions such as SAP or Magento. Leading international brands such as BUT, Rubaiyat, Decathlon, Caroll, Sharaf DG and Toy’s R Us Iberia prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 30,000 point of sale terminals using its solutions.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile and in-store channels around the world with a market-leading solution. With offices in 20 countries, Adyen serves customers such as Facebook, Spotify, Gap, Mango and Nike.

