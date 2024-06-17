Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Escalating Famine, Claim Authorities

Gaza: Local authorities in Gaza reported on Sunday that only 73 aid trucks were allowed into the besieged enclave over the last 24 hours as the famine worsens due to Israel’s extended blockade.

According to Anadolu Agency, the government media office released a statement highlighting the severity of the humanitarian crisis, noting that at least 133 individuals, including 87 children, have succumbed to hunger since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war. The office accused Israel of intentionally inducing chaos and starvation within the territory.

The statement emphasized the alarming expansion of the famine, affecting the entire population of Gaza, including 1.1 million children. Despite announcements from various governments and international organizations about plans to deliver hundreds of aid trucks to the region, only 73 have made it through, with many being looted or obstructed under Israeli surveillance.

The media office further disclosed that three airdrops were carried out over Gaza, but their com

bined payload equated to merely two aid trucks. These drops landed in ‘red zones,’ active combat areas identified on Israeli maps, where civilians cannot safely access supplies.

The office criticized the international community, accusing it of complicity through ‘false promises’ and ‘misleading information’ propagated by major powers, including the US. It reiterated the urgent need for the unconditional reopening of border crossings and the immediate delivery of essential supplies such as food, water, and infant formula.

Palestinian authorities have projected that Gaza requires 600 aid trucks daily to cater to the needs of its 2.4 million residents. On Sunday, Israel announced plans for localized temporary pauses in combat to facilitate aid deliveries via designated safe corridors following numerous starvation-related deaths.

Jordan confirmed conducting three airdrops over Gaza in coordination with the United Arab Emirates earlier in the day. The escalating hunger crisis has resulted in a dire humanitarian

situation, with footage capturing the suffering of severely emaciated residents collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.

Israel’s blockade on Gaza, lasting 18 years, has led to severe humanitarian deterioration, exacerbated since March 2 when all crossings were shut down. The ongoing Israeli offensive, initiated on Oct. 7, 2023, has resulted in nearly 60,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, and led to catastrophic food shortages.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.