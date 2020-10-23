ONE Championship Announces Addition of 250 ‘Superfan’ Tickets Now On Sale For ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 30 October

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ONE Championship today announced the addition of 250 in-person ‘Superfan’ ticket packages now on sale to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX live on Friday, October 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. This will be the first sporting event in Singapore which allows for a limited live audience since Singapore moved into the second phase of its reopening.

The move comes after the successful conclusion of ONE’s first pilot closed-door production on October 9, and the Singapore Government’s announcement on October 20 that it is piloting the use of pre-event COVID-19 testing at selected events.

The presence of a live audience for ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX further cements ONE’s partnership with Singapore to pilot the return of international sporting productions. In line with Singapore’s approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner in Phase Two, the event will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all attendees, including piloting the use of antigen rapid tests prior to the event.

Headlined by four massive World Title bouts, ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX marks ONE Championship’s explosive return to Singapore, and each bout on the stacked card promises non-stop martial arts action.

Two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang defends his ONE Middleweight World Title against the undefeated Reinier De Ridder. ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee takes on number-one contender Iuri Lapicus in a battle between fierce finishers. Knockout artists Martin Nguyen and Thanh Le collide with Nguyen’s ONE Featherweight World Title on the line. And ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan meets Singapore’s very own Tiffany Teo in an epic rematch.

What’s more, former ONE Lightweight World Champion and Filipino martial arts icon Eduard Folayang returns to action alongside Indian national hero Ritu Phogat.

The 250 ‘Superfan’ in-person ticket packages will be priced at $148 SGD which includes a safe seating plan as well as the addition of special ONE Championship branded merchandise worth over $60 SGD, valuing the unique offering at over $208 SGD. Five (5) lucky ticket holders also have a chance to win JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Sports Earphones worth over $230 each. This exclusive limited live experience can be purchased now until tickets sell out at Ticketmaster.sg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1190969/ONE_ Championship_Logo.jpg