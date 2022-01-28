Oil strategy: Azerbaijan’s oil industry development

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Nowadays oil is considered to be one of the most important raw materials. Petroleum products are widely used in various industries. Oil is the primary raw material used to produce kerosene, gasoline, and diesel fuel, all of which are required to operate automobiles, airplanes, and other vehicles. The history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry development is divided into several stages, each of which is notable for its unique achievements. Beginning of industrial oil production The first stage begins with the mechanical production of oil from wells drilled in 1847 and lasts until 192…

Read More