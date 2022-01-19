Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

Published by

By Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Brent crude futures rose $1.04, or 1.2%, to $88.55 a barrel at 0351 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. The benchmark contract climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.15, or 1.4%, to $86.58 a barrel, adding t…

