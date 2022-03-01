Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude futures were up $3.10, or 2.8%, at $114.24 a barrel at 0419 GMT after trading in a more than $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13% in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5%, at $110.28 a barrel, after tradin…

