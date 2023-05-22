Number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza surpasses 11,100

The number of deaths in the ongoing Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surpassed the grim figure of 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, the government media office in Gaza said on Sunday. The media office in a statement said: 'Due to the targeting of hospitals and the prevention of entry of any of the bodies or wounded, the Ministry of Health was unable, on Saturday, to issue accurate statistics for the numbers of dead and injured during the past hours.' 'We recall that the occupation (forces) committed more than 1,130 massacres, and the number of casualties reached more than 11,100 dead, including more than 8,000 children and women, and the number of wounded was more than 28,000,' it said. The previous toll, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Friday, was 11,078 dead, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly people, as well as 27,490 injured. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, said on Saturday that all hospita ls in northern Gaza are out of service, with the exception of Baptist Hospital, which offers limited services. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.