Number of Azerbaijani students at Turkish universities disclosed

Posted on 54 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend More than 25,000 Azerbaijani students study at universities in Turkey, Nihat Boyukbash, education advisor to the Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, said on Dec. 18 at the event “Future is in space, space is in future”, Trend reports. According to Boyukbash, more than 3,000 Turkish students study in Azerbaijan. “Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of education have been developing rapidly since the 90s of the past century,” he reminded. — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
‫تطوير (27) مشروع ريادي في ختام برنامج سكنى فنشرز ويونيفونك «Unifonic X»
‫تطوير (27) مشروع ريادي في ختام برنامج سكنى فنشرز ويونيفونك «Unifonic X»
29 mins ago
Number of Azerbaijani students at Turkish universities disclosed
54 mins ago
‫تعلن GameChange Solar عن استثمار بقيمة 150 مليون دولار في الأسهم المتميزة من منصات Koch الإستراتيجية
‫تعلن GameChange Solar عن استثمار بقيمة 150 مليون دولار في الأسهم المتميزة من منصات Koch الإستراتيجية
1 day ago
SUPERCAR OWNERS CIRCLE & VALUART PRESENT THE FIRST NFT COLLECTION DEDICATED TO THE GREATEST AUTOMOTIVE DESIGNERS IN THE WORLD – AVAILABLE ON BINANCE NFT
SUPERCAR OWNERS CIRCLE & VALUART PRESENT THE FIRST NFT COLLECTION DEDICATED TO THE GREATEST AUTOMOTIVE DESIGNERS IN THE WORLD – AVAILABLE ON BINANCE NFT
1 day ago
‘We are seeds, who’ll grow and blossom’
2 days ago
Europe Subscriptions And Recurring Payment Market Report 2021 Featuring Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Spotify, Graze, Nextunlimited, Pact Coffee, Glossybox, AppStore, GooglePlay
2 days ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.