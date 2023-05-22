Northern Cyprus’s parliament speaker hopes for better relations with Azerbaijan

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's (TRNC) speaker Zorlu Tore on Sunday expressed his wish for positive developments in relations between Azerbaijan and TRNC, stating that there has been a delay in establishing strong ties between the two nations. Speaking to Azerbaijan State Television (AZTV), Tore congratulated Azerbaijan on its 105th anniversary of independence, according to the Turkish Cypriot News Agency. Tore noted that the Oct. 14 meeting between TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev would serve as an example not only to member countries of the Turkic Council but also to some Islamic countries. "In the upcoming period, we expect even more significant steps; we are one nation,' Tore said. Stressing that the TRNC is an observer member of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), Tore added: "The TRNC is our national state, an advanced outpost, and belongs to everyone who identifies as Turkish. Preserving the TRNC is our collective responsibility ." Source: Anadolu Agency