North Syria to withdraw Turkish school textbook

Published by

Al-Araby

Local authorities in a region of northern Syria controlled by Turkey have decided to withdraw a school textbook that has sparked anger over a perceived depiction of the Prophet Mohammed, a local official said Friday. The book produced by Turkey’s education ministry was distributed Thursday and contains illustrations that resident deemed blasphemous. One image in the book shows a bearded man in a pink sweater and burgundy pants collecting his daughter from a school bus. “The prophet receives his daughter Fatima,” reads the title of the page, without specifically referring to the image. Although…

Read More