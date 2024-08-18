North Korea slams Ukrainian offensive into Russia’s Kursk as ‘unforgivable act of terror’

ANKARA: North Korea on Sunday slammed Ukraine’s offensive on Russia’s Kursk region, terming it an “unforgivable” act of terror backed by the US and the West, state news agency KCNA reported.

Throwing its weight behind Moscow, Pyongyang said it would “always stand with Russia as it seeks to protect its sovereignty.”

“Ukraine’s drive into Russia is a product of the anti-Russia confrontational policy of the United States, which is pushing the situation to the brink of World War III,” KCNA said, citing a statement from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

‘We strongly condemn the armed attack against the Russian territory by the (Ukrainian President) Zelenskiy puppet regime under the control and support of the United States and the West as an unforgivable act of aggression and terror,’ the statement added.

Pyongyang and Moscow have upgraded their ties to strategic partnership in recent months.

The two sides inked a “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyo

ngyang in June.

Source : Anadolu Agency