Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time in Turkey

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “Drought also played a role in the shift between hydro and non-hydro renewables,” said the report released on Jan. 20.Decline in hydropower has been compensated by gas power in Turkey. While hydro share decreased from 26 percent to 17 percent, gas increased from 23 percent to 33 percent year over year in 2021 and pushed the share…

Read More