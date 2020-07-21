Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech

The Brand’s First Nobu Hotel in Africa

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality, founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continuing global expansion into Marrakech, Morocco.

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech is a collaboration between Hivernage Collection, MC Hotels, (the owners of the Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella Club Hotel and joint owners of the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay) and Nobu Hospitality which will lead the transformation of The Pearl Marrakech into a Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in the third quarter of 2021.

Where rich heritage meets Nobu Hospitality’s contemporary flair, Nobu Hotel Marrakech will be located in the Hivernage district, steps from the historic heart of the city, souks and vibrant Djemaa el-Fna. Transformed into a luxury lifestyle destination, the hotel will house 71 spacious guest rooms and suites, a selection of dynamic dining venues and rooftop spaces, 2,000 square meters of luxurious spa and fitness centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and meeting and event space.

King Mohammed VI’s “Tourism Development Strategy Vision 2020” plan has been the driving force at encouraging foreign investment in Morocco’s tourism sector. His Majesty has outlined great vision and Nobu is pleased to be entering the market at this exciting time.

Ahmed Bennani, President Hivernage Collection, “The partnership with Nobu Hospitality in the launch of the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech will enable our existing Pearl Hotel to be taken to the next level. It is further significant as the launch in Marrakech will be the first Nobu Hotel in Africa. Marrakech as a destination fits seamlessly within the Nobu Hotel collection and we expect it will be embraced by the strong base of European and US Nobu customers.”

Daniel Shamoon, Director MC Hotels comments, “We are very pleased that Marrakech will become a part of our growing collection of Nobu Hotels joining Marbella and Ibiza Bay. In a time when our global society and economies are fragile, we maintain our continued belief and commitment to hospitality.”

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, “We are excited to be working with Ahmed Bennani and his Hermitage Collection, and again with Daniel Shamoon and MC Hotels on this exciting project. An increasing number of hotel owners today want to maintain the integrity of their properties, whilst having an appetite to work with us to enable complete differentiation, revenue advantage, and leveraging our food and beverage prowess. The global health and economic crisis have underscored this, and with Nobu’s strong appeal to the local market as well as the international traveler, we are pleased to provide such advantage.”

