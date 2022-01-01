Nintex Expands Cloud Options for Organisations in the United Arab Emirates

New data centre in the Middle East provides security and data requirements for organisations who leverage Nintex Promapp® to transform how people work with process intelligence and automation software

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that Nintex Promapp®, the process mapping software that makes it easy for people to document and improve their organisation’s business processes with visual tools that seamlessly integrate with workflow automation, is available to customers in United Arab Emirates through a Microsoft Azure data centre.

By accessing the capabilities of Nintex Promapp® via a local data centre, organisations located in the Gulf region can confidently meet data privacy and residency requirements while standardising their business process improvements with Nintex software.

“We are committed to improving our business processes with best-in-class digital solutions,” said Kitopi Director of Quality Lays Laraya. “With Nintex now offering a data centre in the Middle East, we have total confidence to go digital more efficiently and securely with all of the cloud-based business process management solutions that Nintex offers.”

Nintex Promapp® allows employees to efficiently map, manage and govern organisational business processes across individual, department and organisation-wide levels. With the cloud-first and highly collaborative process management solution, teams can continuously drive process improvements in real-time.

Nintex is also committed to helping its global community of customers and partners accelerate their process improvement and automation initiatives by offering downloadable process maps, workflow templates and more via the Nintex Solutions Accelerator Gallery available at https://gallery.nintex.com/.

To put The Power of Process® to work, sign up for a free trial of Nintex Promapp® and experience how organisations worldwide like Auswide Bank, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and Wizz Air have driven process excellence.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

