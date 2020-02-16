Nikki Beach Global Announces Nikki Beach Montenegro

— The brand is opening a second location in Montenegro this year —

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nikki Beach, the family owned and operated global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, announced today that they are opening a second location in Montenegro. Nikki Beach Montenegro is slated to open in early summer 2020, joining the neighboring Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Montenegro, which, as previously announced, will open in 2022/2023.

Nikki Beach, which is the first and original luxury beach club concept with 13 locations around the world, has blossomed into a well-respected beach club brand and hotel and resort company.

Situated on the Bay of Tivat, Nikki Beach Montenegro is a 250-person capacity restaurant and beach club that will focus heavily on the brand’s key elements. In proximity to Porto Montenegro, which is just a ten-minute boat ride away, the property will include a 45-room boutique resort, gym and luxury spa. The property will also showcase spectacular sea and mountain views facing the inside of the fjord with direct water access and two jetties. The location will cater to the yachting community as a top mega yacht destination.

Nikki Beach Montenegro will feature three dedicated pools, one that is more high energy and two additional relaxation pools for guests who are staying on property. A picturesque waterfall will connect two of the pools and a bridge will be constructed over one pool to cross over towards the seaside. In terms of hotel accommodations, there will be a great mix of large rooms and suites.

“We’re very excited to bring our global brand to a new country,” says Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Global. “Montenegro’s beautiful coastline and scenic mountain ranges will greatly appeal to our loyal brand followers as they travel the world every summer season.”

Nikki Beach Montenegro will showcase the brand’s signature design aesthetic, featuring an inviting décor of all white with wood accents. A palm-tree-lined platform with sunbeds, lounge chairs and cabanas will overlook the water and mountain range. The brand’s six elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art will be highlighted throughout the space.

The location will present daytime and dinner service featuring the brand’s globally inspired menu, which incorporates approachable cuisine that is healthful, beautifully presented and prepared with simplicity in mind. Guests will savor oversized seafood platters, tasty sushi boats, colorful salads and global favorites representing the brand’s locations around the world.

Nikki Beach will bring its sought-after musical culture to the venue with resident DJs and musicians, featuring chill house, happy house, deep house, afro house, Latin house and more. An in-house saxophonist, among other musicians, will create an atmosphere that lends itself to lasting memories.

The second project in the area, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Montenegro, is situated on a private peninsula in the bay of Budva and will be part of a luxury private villa development. The property, which is slated to open in 2022/2023, will house 150 rooms and suites, 20 ultra-luxury villas, three individual private beaches, a jetty, Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and five restaurants including Key West, which is currently open.

“Nikki Beach Montenegro, the restaurant and beach club, will bring an unprecedented level of entertainment, culinary delights and energy to Montenegro this spring,” says Alexander Schneider, President of the Global Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division. “The adjacent Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Montenegro will combine the best of both worlds, a luxury boutique hotel offering the perfect backdrop to unwind and pamper yourself with the spirit of Nikki Beach.”

Most recently, in a joint venture with Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA, the brand opened Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Santorini in August of 2019. Additionally, after the location’s best season since opening, Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts embarked on a long-term contract renewal with Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli (also in Greece). As recently announced, the brand will also be further growing its portfolio with the addition of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, a project that is currently under construction.

This year, Nikki Beach is focused on expansion in the luxury lifestyle industry and the scheduled opening of new locations in the next five years. As the brand adds new properties and projects to the pipeline, we will no longer operate Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum.

In 2019, Nikki Beach Global celebrated 20 years in business with milestone events at its beach clubs and resorts. The brand was founded by entrepreneur Jack Penrod and his wife Lucia in Miami Beach in 1998. Today, Nikki Beach Global has grown into an international, multifaceted luxury hospitality company with 13 beach clubs around the world, including Versilia, Saint Barth, Saint Tropez, Dubai, Monte Carlo, Marbella and Ibiza, and four hotels and resorts. Nikki Beach Global has offices in Miami, Marbella, Barcelona, Geneva and Dubai.

About Nikki Beach Global:

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 13 beach clubs, 4 hotels and resorts, a fashion division (including lifestyle boutiques), special events and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Nikki Beach can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Versilia, Italy; Barbados, Caribbean and Costa Smeralda, Italy. Every year, Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival in France and a summer-long pop-up lounge at the Waterfront in Porto Cervo, Italy. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE and Santorini, Greece.

For more information, please visit www.nikkibeach.com

About Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts Division:

Since its inception in 2007, the Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division has disrupted the classic hotel business model by offering a new concept based on unique lifestyle and dining features. Nikki Beach’s Hotels & Resorts are a natural extension of the brand, bringing our beach club experience into a resort setting. More than just hotel rooms, however, Nikki Beach’s DNA is embedded into each of the international properties, from the dining, spa and fitness concepts we have created exclusively—including Key West, Café Nikki, Nikki Spa and Tone Gym—to the vibrant décor, friendly service and signature entertainment. With locations in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE; and Santorini, Greece, Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts is gaining rapid momentum in conceptualizing, developing and operating exclusive properties worldwide on prime beachfront and urban locations.

