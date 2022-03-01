New Ukraine-Russia talks next week, Macron warns against ‘escalation’

Posted on 5 hours ago by
Published by
AFP

Kyiv (AFP) – Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are to sit down for a fresh round of talks next week in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine that the UN estimates has killed at least 1,100 civilians and sent more than 3.8 million fleeing to other countries. Kyiv said the negotiations would start Monday in Turkey, while Russia’s lead negotiator said they would begin on Tuesday without confirming the location. The prospect of fresh talks comes after the Russian army said last week that it would focus on eastern Ukraine, which some interpreted as a scaling back of Russian objections, although US P…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
New Ukraine-Russia talks next week, Macron warns against ‘escalation’
5 hours ago
Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus
13 hours ago
Erdogan, Zelenskyy discuss latest situation in Russia talks
2 days ago
Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022
2 days ago
Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’
2 days ago
Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine – Erdogan
2 days ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.