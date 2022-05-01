New study indicates that honor-oriented aggression is not an exclusively male behavior

PsyPost

New findings suggest that, like men, women may react with aggression when defending their honor. However, this aggression appears to be relational in nature — such as spreading rumors about another person — rather than physical. The study findings were published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences. Much research has explored how men in honor cultures tend to use physical aggression when defending their reputation. For example, in the Southern United States, acts of aggression and even violence are often condoned so long as a man is defending his honor or protecting his family…

