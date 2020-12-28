New LG InstaView Refrigerators Demonstrate Hygiene Innovation at CES 2021

With InstaView Door-in-Door and UVnano, Refrigerators Deliver

Better Hygiene, Impeccable Style and LG’s Proven Fresh Food Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At next month’s first virtual CES, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil new InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerators that boast upgraded features and design innovations for improved user convenience. The sleek refrigerator sports a larger glass panel for its InstaView Door-in-Door system while UVnano™ technology is featured in the built-in water dispenser for enhanced hygiene while InstaView voice recognition takes hands-free convenience to a whole new level in the kitchen.

Loved by consumers around the world for its ability to enhance user convenience, LG InstaView Door-in-Door has been further refined for 2021. LG InstaView illuminates the refrigerator’s interior with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass while Door-in-Door reduces interior cold air loss by providing a convenient space to keep frequently accessed items handy. With a more immersive tinted glass panel in the 2021 refrigerator, the new design complements the Seamless InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator’s flat stainless steel design and elegant aesthetic. And because the InstaView window is 23 percent larger than previous models, seeing what’s inside is easier than ever.

LG’s new InstaView refrigerators now incorporate LG’s UVnano technology which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. First introduced in 2017 on the company’s most premium water dispenser products, UVnano operates once every hour to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap.[1] For additional peace of mind, users can also activate the UVnano feature with the press of a button.

A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation winner, the LG InstaView refrigerator with voice recognition makes time spent in the kitchen more productive and more convenient. No longer will shoppers have to struggle to open the refrigerator door with arms full of groceries when they can simply say “Open the refrigerator door” by voice. LG’s interactive voice technology also makes it possible to ask the refrigerator for today’s agenda or check the status of the ice and water dispensers.[2] And with Amazon Dash Replenishment, homeowners can order consumables such as replacement water filters automatically by linking one’s Amazon account with the LG ThinQ app.

Every new InstaView product in the lineup incorporate LG’s proven freshness-enhancing systems, LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™. LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage.[3] Simultaneously, DoorCooling+ cools the entire refrigerator compartment evenly by distributing powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.[4]

Debuting in InstaView French-Door refrigerators last year, LG Craft Ice™ is now coming to Side-by-Side InstaView refrigerators in 2021. The two-inch, slow melting ice balls generated by the LG Craft Ice system makes drinks look great while keeping them cool longer.

“The popularity of LG appliances during this difficult year came as quite a surprise to us,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We have leveraged the increase in consumer interest and pushed the boundaries of appliance innovation to deliver exciting products in 2021.”

The 2021 LG InstaView refrigerator lineup will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.

1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product’s UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles. 2 Voice assistant feature requires connection of LG ThinQ app via Wi-Fi. Voice assistant results may vary based on volume of user’s voice, intonation as well as ambient noise. 3 Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring average peak to peak temperature flunctuation in fresh food compartment between LG models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5C°), French Door GF-L570PL (±0.5C°), Side-by-Side J811NS35 (±0.5C°), Top Freezer B607S (±0.5C°) and Top Freezer B606S (±1.0C°), on no load and normal temperature setting. Results may vary in actual usage. 4 Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time needed for temperature of water in top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. DoorCooling+ pauses when door is opened.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1391736/image1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1391735/image2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1391739/image3.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1391737/image4.jpg