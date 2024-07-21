Nepal’s prime minister receives vote of confidence from parliament

ANKARA: Nepal’s new prime minister received a vote of confidence in the parliament on Sunday, according to local media.
Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli secured overwhelming support in parliament, gaining more than two-thirds of members voting in his favor, Nepal News reported.?
While 263 deputies participated in the voting in the 275-seat parliament, Oli managed to receive a vote of confidence from 188 deputies.
Parliament Speaker Devraj Ghimire said the vote of confidence in Oli was accepted by a majority vote.
Oli succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who lost the vote of confidence on July 12.?
The next election in Nepal is scheduled for 2027.
This is the fourth time Oli, 72, is serving as prime minister of the Himalayan nation.
Source: Anadolu Agency