NBA: Nets guard Kyrie Irving out for season

Brooklyn Nets' All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season after having arthroscopic surgery.

Eventually he and the Brooklyn Nets decided it's best to get his right shoulder taken care of now and get healthy for next season -- when Irving and Kevin Durant can finally play together the NBA said in a statement.

Irving will get arthroscopic surgery Nets general manager Sean Marks said Thursday.

Kyrie mentioned he was playing through pain and you have to give him a lot of credit for that. He wants to be out there and playing with his guys Marks said.

Irving averaged 27.4 points in 20 games this season.

Source: Anadolu Agency