NATO Chief Optimistic About US Peace Talks for Ukraine

Nato: NATO’s secretary-general on Thursday expressed optimism about the US initiative for peace in Ukraine during a speech at Comenius University in Slovakia.

According to Anadolu Agency, Mark Rutte, in response to a question about Ukraine’s support for a potential US-Russia deal, stated, “I have confidence in the team in the US negotiating this.” He emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s involvement in the negotiations, assuring that he is not “really worried” about this aspect since it is an “early stage,” and they would indeed be included.

Rutte further highlighted, “No doubt Ukraine will be involved in peace talks,” reinforcing his belief that Ukraine’s participation is essential to the success of any negotiations. His remarks suggest a hopeful outlook on the peace efforts, acknowledging the complexities but expressing trust in the process led by the US.