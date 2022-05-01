NATO chief expects quick admission of Finland, Sweden despite Erdogan

Posted on 3 mins ago by
Published by
DPA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is confident of a swift admission of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance, despite Turkey’s temporary veto. “I am confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome Finland and Sweden into the NATO family,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. But the NATO chief also stressed that “the security interests and concerns of all allies must be taken into account.” Even in the event that Turkey continues to block Sweden’s admission, there will be no separate procedure for Fin…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
NATO chief expects quick admission of Finland, Sweden despite Erdogan
3 mins ago
Ukraine steelworks troops surrender as Russian soldier says sorry
1 hour ago
Turkish leader digs in over NATO expansion as Biden hosts Finn, Swede
1 hour ago
Turkey’s defense industry orders up by 40pct in 2022 – CEO
3 hours ago
From Turkey’s Tesla clone to Vinfast: New car brands out in droves
4 hours ago
More Ukraine fighters surrender in Mariupol, Russia says
9 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.