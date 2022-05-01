NATO chief expects quick admission of Finland, Sweden despite Erdogan

Published by

DPA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is confident of a swift admission of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance, despite Turkey’s temporary veto. “I am confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome Finland and Sweden into the NATO family,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. But the NATO chief also stressed that “the security interests and concerns of all allies must be taken into account.” Even in the event that Turkey continues to block Sweden’s admission, there will be no separate procedure for Fin…

