NATO chief ‘confident’ alliance can find way to admit Sweden, Finland

Posted on 3 mins ago by
Published by
DPA

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he is confident Turkey’s opposition to Sweden and Finland’s entry to the Western defence alliance can be resolved. The top NATO chief told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a speech in Davos, Switzerland, that the alliance has “to sit down and find a way forward,” adding that he is “confident” this will happen. Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland’s bid for NATO membership citing security concerns, accusing Stockholm of supporting “terrorist groups,” referring to the Kurdish People’s Defence Units (YPG) militia in nearby Syria. Turki…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
NATO chief ‘confident’ alliance can find way to admit Sweden, Finland
3 mins ago
Baku, Ankara mull deepening cooperation in health sector
5 hours ago
NATO chief ‘confident’ alliance can find way to admit Sweden, Finland
8 hours ago
The Iraq Report: Iraq is facing an ecological disaster
9 hours ago
Minister: Azerbaijan ready to discuss increase in energy supplies to Europe
11 hours ago
Turkey summon US envoy over embassy’s Istanbul rally warning
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.