NASA’s Crew-10 Return to Earth After Nearly 5 Months in Space

Ankara: Wrapping up a nearly five-month mission, three astronauts and one cosmonaut sent to the International Space Station in March as part of the Crew-10 mission organized by US space agency NASA in collaboration with SpaceX returned to Earth on Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, NASA broadcast the Crew-10 team’s return journey to Earth live on X where NASA mission commander Anne McClain, mission pilot Nichole Ayers, Takuya Oniishi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and cosmonaut Kirill Peskov from the Russian Federal Space Agency landed off the coast of Southern California after an approximately 18-hour journey.

The Crew-10 team was sent into space in March to replace two astronauts who had been stranded at the station following the failed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

During their mission at the ISS, the crew did research on the mental and physical effects of the space environment on humans, blood flow from the brain to the heart, navigation techniques to be used in future lunar missions, and various other scientific studies.